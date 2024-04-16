 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Yen sinks to 154 range vs dollar for 1st time in 34 years

0 Comments
NEW YORK

The Japanese yen fell into the 154 range against the U.S. dollar on Monday in Tokyo for the first time in nearly 34 years on receding expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon amid signs of persistent inflation.

The dollar traded at 154.27-37 yen at 8:40 a.m., a level last seen in June 1990.

Investors have been selling the yen for the dollar amid the wide rate differential between Japan and the United States, as their central banks have been pursuing divergent ultraloose and tight monetary policies, respectively.

While caution over a possible yen-buying intervention by Japanese authorities has persisted, verbal warnings on Monday in Tokyo by Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki did little to stop the yen's downward trend.

The yen has already weakened past levels where Japan previously intervened in October 2022 to arrest its rapid decline, when it inched near the 152 level.

The Bank of Japan recently hiked interest rates for the first time in 17 years, but it has signaled it will maintain an accommodative stance for the time being.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark interest rate at a 23-year high. A stronger-than-expected economic indicator for March, released in the morning, further dashed expectations the central bank will begin cutting rates as early as June.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Bethany “Bitsii” Nakamura on Breathing New Life into Abandoned Homes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Can You Find a Job in Japan With No Japanese Skills?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

More Scary Japanese Urban Legends

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves for Home Decor

Savvy Tokyo

Kanazawa Castle

GaijinPot Travel

10 New Japanese Skincare Products for Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Kyusho Park (Tottori Castle Ruins)

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 15 – 21, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Moving to Japan in 2024: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

What’s It Like Living in East Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Suwa Taisha

GaijinPot Travel