Yen sinks to 154 range vs dollar for 1st time in 34 years

The Japanese yen fell into the 154 range against the U.S. dollar on Monday in Tokyo for the first time in nearly 34 years on receding expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon amid signs of persistent inflation.

The dollar traded at 154.27-37 yen at 8:40 a.m., a level last seen in June 1990.

Investors have been selling the yen for the dollar amid the wide rate differential between Japan and the United States, as their central banks have been pursuing divergent ultraloose and tight monetary policies, respectively.

While caution over a possible yen-buying intervention by Japanese authorities has persisted, verbal warnings on Monday in Tokyo by Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki did little to stop the yen's downward trend.

The yen has already weakened past levels where Japan previously intervened in October 2022 to arrest its rapid decline, when it inched near the 152 level.

The Bank of Japan recently hiked interest rates for the first time in 17 years, but it has signaled it will maintain an accommodative stance for the time being.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark interest rate at a 23-year high. A stronger-than-expected economic indicator for March, released in the morning, further dashed expectations the central bank will begin cutting rates as early as June.

