BOJ keeps interest rate unchanged

The Bank of Japan on Thursday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged again at around 0.75 percent, leaving the possibility open for another hike as it warned of the risk that higher crude oil prices amid the Iran war may accelerate inflation.

Following the Policy Board's decision to maintain the status quo for the second consecutive meeting, the central bank emphasized the importance of monitoring future developments in the context of mounting tensions in the Middle East, acknowledging the recent "volatility" in financial markets.

At its December meeting, the Japanese central bank set the benchmark interest rate at around 0.75 percent, choosing to assess the rate's impact on the Japanese economy by raising the rate to its highest level in 30 years.

The latest decision to stand pat on the rate was delivered in an eight-to-one vote, with hawkish policymaker Hajime Takata proposing a rate hike to around 1.0 percent.

The nationwide core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food, in Japan is expected to come under "upward pressure," affected by the rise in crude oil prices, the bank said in a post-meeting statement.

The yen's recent depreciation against the U.S. dollar is also threatening to raise import costs for resource-poor Japan and speed up inflation.

The dollar came within striking distance of the 160 yen mark overnight, a level unseen since 2024 prior to the BOJ's two-day meeting, prompting Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama to say Japanese authorities are on "full guard" and ready to consider all possible options.

In the wake of the U.S.-Israeli launch of attacks on Iran, the dollar has drawn buying, as a safe-haven asset in times of crisis. Tokyo shares have also faced steep declines.

With uncertainties heightening over the effects of the Middle East crisis on inflation and the broader economy, the central bank is in a difficult position as it seeks to continue to raise interest rates to stably achieve its 2 percent inflation target.

The war with Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which many oil tankers pass, including those bound for Japan. There has also been damage to liquefied natural gas export facilities.

Soaring crude oil prices will likely push up the prices of many products, from gasoline to plastics. Electricity and gas bills could also rise if liquefied natural gas prices climb alongside oil prices.

Hiking interest rates is generally seen as effective in taming inflation, but higher borrowing costs could raise the risks of stagflation -- a state of high inflation, high unemployment and sluggish economic growth.

© KYODO