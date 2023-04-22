Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

BOJ retains assessments of 7 of 9 regional economies

TOKYO

The Bank of Japan has maintained its assessments of seven of the country's nine regional economies, as consumption remained resilient despite surging commodity prices, and a revival of inbound tourism also provided support.

In a potentially worrying sign for the export-reliant economy, the BOJ was more cautious about the manufacturing sector for most regions in the latest Sakura report than three months earlier. Monetary tightening in major economies and banking woes have raised uncertainty over the strength of global economic growth.

All nine regional economies are either "picking up" or "picking up moderately," the BOJ said. The seven regions that maintained their economic status include the Kanto-Koshinetsu region, centering on Tokyo and the Kinki region, which covers Osaka and nearby prefectures.

The BOJ raised its assessment of the Tokai region, where Toyota Motor Corp is headquartered, amid easing supply chain disruptions. But its evaluation of the Tohoku region was downgraded.

New BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda attended a meeting of BOJ branch managers for the first time since assuming his post on April 9.

The latest report will be among other documents that the BOJ will use at its regular two-day policy-setting meeting starting April 27, the first under Ueda's leadership.

Service providers, especially hotel and restaurant operators, have been benefiting from the gradual economic recovery from the COVID-19 shock, helped by the lifting of antivirus health measures and the easing of border controls that have allowed for the return of inbound tourists.

Economists are keeping tabs on wage growth in Japan, as inflation has been accelerating due to an increasing number of companies raising prices for everyday goods.

"Consumers have become increasingly frugal following waves of price hikes. We see a marked increase in customers when we offer discounts," a supermarket operator said in the report.

Companies have mixed views on pay hikes, with some demonstrating caution while others grow more optimistic as small and mid-sized firms go ahead with base pay hikes, according to the BOJ.

Tightening labor market conditions are expected to encourage companies to raise wages. Still, companies, especially smaller firms, face difficulties coping with surging raw material prices and other costs, threatening to hurt their profits.

Robust wage growth is crucial for the BOJ to attain its 2 percent inflation target stably and sustainably. The central bank maintains that cost-push factors are behind the recent bout of inflation rather than strong domestic demand and wage increases.

