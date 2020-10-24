Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Financial regulators probe Tokyo Stock Exchange over outage

0 Comments
TOKYO

Financial regulators conducted an on-site inspection of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday following a system failure that caused a full-day trade suspension earlier this month.

The Financial Services Agency examined the bourse's governing structure and also interviewed officials operating its systems about the details of the shutdown on Oct 1.

The probe is ongoing and the country's financial watchdog could impose an administrative penalty on the bourse, according to officials.

In the worst outage since the TSE's trading system was fully computerized in 1999, the problem was caused by an issue with the memory functionality of a server in its trading system and a failure of the auto-backup system that was blamed on a settings error, the bourse said.

"We need to assess why its backup system failed," Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters.

The TSE disclosed Monday that one of the setting specifications was altered in 2015 when the "arrowhead" trading system was updated, but the bourse was unaware of the change as it was not reflected in the manual provided by the system's developer Fujitsu Ltd.

The TSE has said, however, it has no plans to seek compensation from Fujitsu, adding it expects the developer to implement improvement measures.

The bourse will conduct thorough checks of current system settings while running scenario drills with securities companies to test the process for switching to a backup system if a similarly serious technical problem reoccurs.

As one of its preventive measures, the bourse has set up a panel of 25 participants, including from securities houses, investors and system vendors. It aims to create new rules on how to resume trading in the wake of a suspension.

In the first round of discussions held Friday, Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. President Koichiro Miyahara apologized again for the fiasco. An FSA official attended the meeting as an observer.

"We will ensure stable market operations," Miyahara told the panel.

He explained the panel's purpose is to discuss "how to respond to system glitches, how to make specific rules for suspending and resuming trading, and how information should be disclosed."

The panel plans to compile the new rules next March after conducting a questionnaire survey on other market participants not on the panel.

The TSE will ask around 90 securities companies using the bourse if there is any issue that they predict could occur when resuming trading, as part of efforts to draft new rules and identify possible challenges in the future, according to an official.

Around 3 trillion yen ($28.6 billion) is traded daily on the TSE, according to the bourse. Its market capitalization, with about 3,700 listed companies, is the third largest in the world, behind the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States.

The system breakdown came at a time Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to make digitalization a top policy priority and as Tokyo is making efforts to attract more foreign financial institutions and talent in a bid to become a more attractive global financial hub.

The government is aiming to accelerate such efforts since Hong Kong's status as a stable and reliable base in Asia has been hurt by China's tightening of its grip over the semiautonomous territory.

With New York and London dominating the top two spots, Tokyo ranks fourth after Shanghai in the global financial centers index released by a British think tank. Hong Kong and Singapore come in fifth and sixth.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Exploring Koyasan, Japan’s Most Holy Town

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Hikes Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Autumn Leaves

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Why Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Sailor Moon Is Neither White Nor Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Hottest Instagram-Worthy Cafés Reviewed

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Aiming For 45 kg: Disordered Eating Recovery In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using a Japanese Rice Cooker

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Share Your Favorite Memories of Japan on Social Media and Win ¥100,000 in JNTO Travel Vouchers

GaijinPot Blog