Japan's August industrial output falls 1.2% on sluggish demand for PCs

TOKYO

Japan's industrial output in August fell 1.2 percent from the previous month, declining for the second consecutive month, weighed down by a lull in demand for personal computers, government data showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 100.9 against the 2020 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. It followed an upwardly revised 1.2 percent drop in July.

The ministry maintained its basic assessment of industrial production from the month before, saying it "fluctuates indecisively."

Of the 15 industrial sectors, 12 including metal products, and inorganic and organic chemicals, saw output decreases.

Among them, electrical machinery and communications equipment fell 5.7 percent from the previous month, reflecting a lull in personal computer orders.

In contrast, production of motor vehicles increased 2.5 percent due to strong demand in overseas markets, including the United States, with transport equipment, and electronic parts and devices also up.

A ministry official said it remains difficult to gauge the negative impact of higher U.S. tariffs on Japan's industrial output.

Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects output to grow 4.1 percent in September and expand 1.2 percent in October.

In August, the index of industrial shipments climbed 0.5 percent to 99.8 and that of inventories was down 1.0 percent at 99.1.

