Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.7% as workers seek better positions

Commuters are seen outside Shinagawa Station in Tokyo.

Japan's unemployment rate in January rose to 2.7 percent from 2.6 percent in the previous month, climbing for the first time in five months, as more workers left their jobs to seek improved conditions, government data showed Tuesday.

The number of people with jobs edged down 0.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted 68.17 million, dropping for the first time in five months, while those without jobs rose 3.2 percent to 1.91 million, marking a second straight month of increase, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Of those not in work, 450,000 were dismissed, unchanged from December, while 820,000 people left their jobs voluntarily, typically to seek better conditions, up 7.9 percent.

Those newly seeking jobs decreased 3.6 percent to 540,000, according to the ministry.

"More workers may be quitting their jobs after receiving winter bonuses and looking for positions with higher salaries," a ministry official said.

The job availability ratio edged down 0.02 point from December to 1.18, meaning there were 118 jobs available for every 100 job seekers, marking the first decline in three months, according to separate data.

By industry, new job openings plunged 13.8 percent in accommodation and restaurant services, while there were 11.6 percent fewer new job offers in the wholesale and retail sector in January compared with a year earlier, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

In contrast, new job openings increased 4.3 percent in the education sector, 0.8 percent in manufacturing and 0.3 percent in scientific research, professional and technical services.

A labor ministry official said that "rising prices and labor costs are accelerating moves to cut workers and improve efficiency, including by utilizing artificial intelligence."

