Japan's job availability declines in May for 1st time in 3 months

TOKYO

Japan's job availability ratio in May decreased 0.02 point from the previous month to 1.24, falling for the first time in three months, as more workers sought better conditions amid persistent inflation, government data showed Friday.

The latest job-to-applicant ratio released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare means there were 124 jobs available for every 100 job seekers.

New job offers declined across most major sectors, with the hotel and restaurant industry seeing a decline of 19.3 percent from a year earlier, and wholesale and retail logging a fall of 11.1 percent following a surge of openings a year earlier.

Transportation and postal services was the only sector to post an increase, edging up 0.1 percent, reflecting a chronic shortage of truck and other drivers.

Meanwhile, the country's unemployment rate remained unchanged for the third consecutive month at 2.5 percent, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

The number of people with jobs climbed by 330,000, or 0.5 percent, to a seasonally adjusted 68.37 million, marking the first increase in four months.

In contrast, individuals without jobs dropped by 40,000, or 2.3 percent, to 1.72 million, down for the first time in three months, according to the internal affairs ministry.

A government official said the decline in the number of jobless individuals was small and had a limited impact on the overall unemployment rate.

"Labor conditions remained tight as unemployed individuals found new positions," the official said.

