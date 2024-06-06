Japan's real wages fall for record 25th straight month in April

Japan's real wages in April fell 0.7 percent from a year earlier for the 25th straight month of decline, the longest since comparable data became available in 1991, as wage growth failed to keep pace with inflation, government data showed Wednesday.

The size of the decline was smaller than a revised 2.1 percent drop in March after many major companies awarded their highest salary increases in three decades during the spring wage negotiations this year.

But it remains uncertain when inflation-adjusted wages will turn positive, as price hikes are expected to come in food and other items amid higher raw material costs and the yen's depreciation.

"The effects of 'shunto' wage negotiations were reflected, to some extent, but it's not clear if we'll keep seeing good figures," said an official of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

"It's uncertain when real wages will turn positive when taking into account a balance" between wages and price increases, the official added.

Nominal wages, the average total monthly cash earnings per worker including base and overtime pay, grew 2.1 percent to 296,884 yen, up for the 28th consecutive month.

But the consumer price index, used to calculate real wages, climbed 2.9 percent in the reporting month, surpassing the gain in nominal wages.

Despite the positive wage negotiation outcome among major companies, which the Japan Business Federation said have agreed to an over 5 percent pay raise on average in monthly wages, hikes among small and medium-sized firms have fallen behind.

The average monthly wage increase at such companies in this year's spring wage talks stood at 3.62 percent, according to a survey released Wednesday by the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Meanwhile, inflation could remain high in the coming months, as the government ended a subsidy program to reduce utility bills.

By sector, monthly pay in the mining and quarrying sector saw the sharpest fall of 10.5 percent, while the construction industry logged the largest increase of 5.7 percent.

Excluding bonuses and nonscheduled payments, average wages climbed 2.3 percent to 264,503 yen, while overtime and other allowances were down 0.6 percent at 20,181 yen, the data showed.

The average monthly nominal wages of full-time workers grew 2.0 percent to 378,039 yen, while those of part-time workers increased 2.0 percent to 108,358 yen.

Total working hours per worker were down 0.7 percent at 141.9.

