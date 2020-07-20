Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Convenience store sales improve in June but down 5.2% on year

TOKYO

Japan's convenience store sales in June fell 5.2 percent from a year earlier but improved from the previous month on solid sales of hygiene and other items after the lifting of a state of emergency declared over the novel coronavirus, an industry body said Monday.

Sales fell in June for the fourth consecutive month, following declines of 10.0 percent in May and a record 10.6 percent in April.

The number of shoppers in June was down 11.6 percent from a year earlier at 1.25 billion, compared with a record fall of 19.9 percent in the previous month, after stay-at-home requests were removed as the state of emergency was lifted for all 47 prefectures by late May, the Japan Franchise Association said.

Demand for frozen food and alcoholic beverages was firm as some consumers refrained from eating out, while sales of hygiene products including face masks as well as summer items such as ice cream also grew, the association said.

In June, the same-store sales of seven major convenience store operators totaled 837.96 billion yen ($7.83 billion), down from 884.08 billion a year earlier, while average spending per person rose 7.3 percent to 669.6 yen, the industry body said.

Sales in the service category, such as for concert and sporting event tickets, slumped 32.0 percent from the same month last year as a wide range of events were not held despite the end of the state of emergency, a spokesman of the body said.

The overall number of convenience stores in Japan was up 0.4 percent from a year earlier at 55,782, rising for the third consecutive month.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

