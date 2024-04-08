 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Japan current account surplus up to ¥2.64 tril in February

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's current account surplus in February grew 20.2 percent from a year earlier to 2.64 trillion yen, after the trade deficit more than halved and foreign investment returns hit their second-highest level for the month, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

The trade deficit stood at 280.9 billion yen, helped by export growth as auto shipments were robust. Exports grew 5.5 percent to 8.10 trillion yen, while imports rose 1.4 percent to 8.38 trillion yen, though the value of energy imports such as coal declined.

Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, marked a surplus of 3.31 trillion yen, down 4.2 percent from a year earlier when it hit a record high.

The increase came amid higher overseas yields as major central banks have raised interest rates. Japan had a smaller income from direct investment, according to the ministry.

The nation remained in the black for the 13th straight month thanks to stable growth in primary income.

The current account balance is one of the widest gauges of international trade.

The travel surplus more than doubled from a year earlier to 417.1 billion yen due to an increase in foreign visitors to Japan.

A travel surplus means the amount of money spent by foreign visitors to Japan is larger than spending by Japanese overseas. Japan took in 2.79 million tourists from abroad in February, up 89.0 percent from the same month in 2023.

The yen was roughly 13 percent lower than a year earlier against the U.S. dollar and the euro, making travel to Japan cheaper.

The service trade deficit came to 55.6 billion yen, down 75.2 percent.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Essentially, due to JPY depreciation.

This is good for owners of foreign-denominated assets as their income translated in JPY appreciates.

It is really tough for average Taro who is hit by cost push imported inflation caused by the depreciation of the JPY.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Essentially, due to JPY depreciation...

More fundament to that is that Japan remains the world's biggest creditor.

It is really tough for average Taro...

The "average Taro" has record-high financial assets and easy access to tax protected investment programs where he can buy vast amounts of foreign-denominated assets, like SP500 ETFs for nearly zero commissions and fees....if he chooses.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

