Japan current account surplus up to ¥2.64 tril in February

Japan's current account surplus in February grew 20.2 percent from a year earlier to 2.64 trillion yen, after the trade deficit more than halved and foreign investment returns hit their second-highest level for the month, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

The trade deficit stood at 280.9 billion yen, helped by export growth as auto shipments were robust. Exports grew 5.5 percent to 8.10 trillion yen, while imports rose 1.4 percent to 8.38 trillion yen, though the value of energy imports such as coal declined.

Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, marked a surplus of 3.31 trillion yen, down 4.2 percent from a year earlier when it hit a record high.

The increase came amid higher overseas yields as major central banks have raised interest rates. Japan had a smaller income from direct investment, according to the ministry.

The nation remained in the black for the 13th straight month thanks to stable growth in primary income.

The current account balance is one of the widest gauges of international trade.

The travel surplus more than doubled from a year earlier to 417.1 billion yen due to an increase in foreign visitors to Japan.

A travel surplus means the amount of money spent by foreign visitors to Japan is larger than spending by Japanese overseas. Japan took in 2.79 million tourists from abroad in February, up 89.0 percent from the same month in 2023.

The yen was roughly 13 percent lower than a year earlier against the U.S. dollar and the euro, making travel to Japan cheaper.

The service trade deficit came to 55.6 billion yen, down 75.2 percent.

