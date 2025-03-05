Japanese firms' Oct-Dec pretax profits surge 13.5% on record sales

Pretax profits at Japanese companies in the October-December quarter surged 13.5 percent from a year earlier on record-high sales, due partly to strong demand for artificial intelligence in the telecommunication equipment sector, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

In the first rise in two quarters, pretax profits totaled 28.69 trillion yen, the highest level for the quarter.

Sales grew 2.5 percent to 398 trillion yen, driven by the service and construction sectors, in which companies passed on higher costs to customers, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, capital spending by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building factories and adding equipment fell 0.2 percent from the previous year to 14.45 trillion yen, down for the first time in 15 quarters. The figure was still the second highest for the October-December period.

Investment by manufacturers rose 0.8 percent, supported by transportation equipment and food, but fell 0.8 percent among nonmanufacturers, led by service providers and electric utilities.

A ministry official said the decline followed particularly strong investment in the previous year, which saw a 16.4 percent increase, adding sentiment remains robust.

The figures will be used to revise Japan's gross domestic product in the October-December period.

The Cabinet Office next Tuesday will release its revision of the preliminary data that showed the economy expanded an annualized real 2.8 percent, marking the third consecutive quarter of growth.

The preliminary GDP data showed a 0.5 percent expansion in capital investment, a key component of growth, in the reporting quarter.

Shinichiro Kobayashi, principal economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting, said he does not view Japan's capital spending as at a "turning point," adding the results indicate companies have steadily maintained necessary investment.

"I haven't changed my view that capital spending has been recovering moderately amid strong corporate sentiment," Kobayashi said.

He also said the preliminary GDP data may be revised slightly downward based on the investment figure, but it is likely to remain in positive territory.

For the reporting period, the ministry surveyed 32,363 companies capitalized at 10 million yen or more, of which 22,867, or 70.7 percent, responded.

