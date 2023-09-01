Japan firms ramp up spending but growth slows to 4.5% in April-June

Capital spending by Japanese companies in April-June increased 4.5 percent from a year earlier and pretax profits hit a record high, as strong overseas demand helped manufacturers and the end of COVID curbs brightened prospects for service providers, Finance Ministry data showed Friday.

Investment by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building factories and adding equipment rose for the ninth straight quarter to 11.09 trillion yen. But the pace of growth slowed sharply from 11.0 percent in January-March, adding a layer of uncertainty over the strength of domestic demand.

Pretax profits, meanwhile, rose 11.6 percent to 31.61 trillion yen in the quarter, the ministry said, partly helped by a weaker yen that inflates profits for exporters.

The second straight quarter of gain was led by automakers and other manufacturers that have benefited from the easing of supply constraints as well as service providers that are enjoying the lifting of anti-virus curbs in Japan.

Sales grew 5.8 percent to 356.37 trillion yen.

"Growth in capital spending looks to be slowing after a strong run. The GDP data will likely be revised down," said Kota Suzuki, an economist at Daiwa Securities.

The capital spending data will be reflected in revised gross domestic product data scheduled for release on Sept. 8.

"With supply bottlenecks easing and pent-up demand (for services) increasing, companies have yet to fully meet orders that they have received. Still, machinery orders data indicate that now is not the time to aggressively ramp up investment," he added.

Investment by manufacturers to boost output capacity or for other purposes rose 4.9 percent, with sectors producing metal products and machinery for business among major contributors.

Nonmanufacturers increased capital spending by 4.4 percent, led by wholesalers and retailers.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, capital spending dipped 1.2 percent from the previous quarter.

The Cabinet Office has said Japan's economy grew at an annualized real rate of 6.0 percent in April-June, marking the fastest pace of expansion since 2020.

Corporate investment grew a mere 0.03 percent, however, despite a separate survey by the Bank of Japan showing firms are planning to ramp up investment for the current fiscal year to next March.

The major factor behind the robust growth rate was strength in exports as domestic demand was unexpectedly weak.

Economists point to uncertainty over the strength of the global economy following aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe while China's growth is also slowing even after the end of its "zero-COVID" policy, in a blow to Japanese exporters.

A Finance Ministry official said Friday's data supports the view that Japan's economy is recovering, but added, "We will closely monitor corporate activities and the impact of slowdowns in other economies and rising prices."

For fiscal 2022 that ended in March, pretax profits jumped 13.5 percent to a record 95.28 trillion yen. Capital spending rose 4.4 percent to 47.66 trillion yen, the second largest amount on record.

Japanese firms had a record 554.78 trillion yen in surplus profits, or so-called internal reserves that are used to gauge their appetite for future investment.

The ministry surveyed 32,932 companies capitalized at 10 million yen or more for the quarter, of which 22,623, or 68.7 percent, responded.

