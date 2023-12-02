Japanese firms step up spending by 3.4% in July-Sept

Capital spending by Japanese companies from July to September increased 3.4 percent from a year earlier for the 10th straight quarter of gain, but growth slowed further in a worrying sign for the economy, Finance Ministry data showed.

Investment by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building factories and adding equipment totaled 12.41 trillion yen. Capital spending is a key gauge of domestic demand.

The slowing pace of increase from the 4.5 percent in April-June adds a layer of uncertainty to the outlook, despite many firms planning to ramp up spending for the current fiscal year to next March as the shocks of COVID-19 and supply disruptions ease.

Transport equipment makers and chemicals firms ramped up investment to boost their output capacity, while service providers also increased spending.

Pretax profits rose 20.1 percent to 23.80 trillion yen, a record for the quarter, helped by the weaker yen, according to the ministry data.

"Companies have bullish capital spending plans (for the current fiscal year) but the actual numbers suggest they remain cautious," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute.

"This is because of weakness in the Chinese economy and the lingering impact of parts shortages. Companies are also short on labor, which is negative when they want to boost investment and raise output," Kodama said.

The capital spending figure will be used to revise gross domestic product data for the same period.

Japan's economy shrank by an annualized real 2.1 percent in the July-September period, marking the first contraction in three quarters, hurt by weak capital spending and private consumption.

Kodama expects the GDP figure to be revised upward, though the economy still marked negative growth.

Weakening domestic demand has raised concern about the economy, which has been underpinned by catch-up demand following the removal of anti-COVID-19 curbs.

"The data shows that Japan's economy is recovering moderately," a ministry official said. "We will pay attention to the impact of a slowdown in the global economy and inflation on firms."

Sales grew 5.0 percent to 367.74 trillion yen, up for the 10th straight quarter.

It came despite the manufacturing sector reporting its first drop in two quarters. Demand fell for personal computers and smartphones, and overall external demand also weakened amid aggressive rate hikes in major economies to fight inflation and a slowdown in China.

As automakers continued to benefit from the easing of parts shortages, the transport sector was a major winner in terms of sales and pretax profit growth.

Food companies that have been able to pass on increased costs to consumers also reported increased profits.

Rising prices of everyday goods, however, have dampened consumer sentiment and the government has compiled fresh inflation relief measures to ease their pain by cutting fuel costs and seeking to boost disposable income through tax cuts and cash payouts.

The ministry surveyed 32,557 companies capitalized at 10 million yen or more for the quarter, of which 22,920, or 70.4 percent, responded.

