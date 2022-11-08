Japan household spending up 2.3% in September as virus restrictions removed

Japan's household spending in September increased a real 2.3 percent from a year earlier, rising for the fourth month in a row, as people spent more money on tourism following the removal of coronavirus restrictions, the government said Tuesday.

Households of two or more people spent an average of 280,999 yen ($1,900), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said. On a seasonally adjusted basis, spending rose a real 1.8 percent from August.

At the same time, real wages fell 1.3 percent from a year earlier in September, marking the sixth consecutive month they dropped, separate data from the labor ministry show.

The sluggish wages indicate consumer sentiment could cool in the coming months. The possible bleak outlook for consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's gross domestic product, bodes ill for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's efforts to prop up the world's third economy in the face of accelerating inflation.

By category, spending on recreation jumped 12.6 percent for the sixth straight monthly gain, led by an increase in bookings at hotels and other accommodation and package tours.

Expenditure on transportation and communication, including spending on auto-related parts and train fares, expanded 8.8 percent.

Spending on food climbed 1.2 percent, as more people dined out and consumers rushed to buy alcohol products before price hikes by major manufacturers from October, a government official said.

Conversely, outlays on utilities such as power and water fell 1.6 percent, led by a 13.1 percent drop in spending on gas, as more people spent time outdoors than they had the previous year, according to the official.

Japan's core consumer prices leaped 3.0 percent in September, marking the sharpest gain in over 31 years. The Kishida government compiled a 29.1 trillion yen economic package late last month to help mitigate the impact of rising prices such as utility bills and encourage wage growth.

The stimulus package comes as Kishida has repeatedly called on companies to raise pay for the major salary negotiations season in spring next year.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in

September cut its forecast for Japan's growth for 2023 to 1.4 percent from the previous outlook of 1.8 percent.

