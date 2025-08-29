 Japan Today
Japan July jobless rate falls to 5-year low at 2.3%

TOKYO

Japan's unemployment rate in July fell to 2.3 percent from 2.5 percent in the previous month, marking the first improvement in five months and the lowest level in five years, government data showed Friday.

The jobless rate reached its lowest level since December 2019 as moves to leave employment in search of better opportunities in a tight labor market appear to have peaked, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

The number of people with jobs declined marginally by 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 68.31 million, and those without jobs dropped 4.7 percent to 1.64 million.

Of those not working, 680,000 people left their jobs voluntarily, typically to seek better positions, down 15.0 percent from June, according to the ministry.

In contrast, the number of people dismissed rose 2.9 percent to 360,000 and that of people newly seeking jobs increased 6.7 percent to 480,000.

The unemployment rate improved to levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, when labor market conditions were favorable, a ministry official said, adding that the situation will need to be closely monitored in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the job availability ratio was unchanged from June at 1.22 in the reporting month, meaning there were 122 jobs available for every 100 job seekers, according to separate data.

By industry, there were 9.8 percent more new job offers in the education sector than a year earlier, and information and communication saw a 2.7 percent increase, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

However, new job openings fell 9.7 percent in the hotel and restaurant industry and fell 4.7 percent in wholesale and retail, the labor ministry data showed.

