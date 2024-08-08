 Japan Today
business

Japan logs ¥12.68 tril current account surplus in 1st half

TOKYO

Japan posted a 12.68 trillion yen current account surplus in the first half of 2024, lifted by record returns on foreign investments amid a weak yen and a smaller trade deficit, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.

Increased dividends and interest payments amid higher overseas bond yields pushed up Japan's primary income by around 10 percent from a year earlier to 19.20 trillion yen, the highest for any half-year period since 1985.

The surplus in the current account balance, one of the widest gauges of international trade, expanded nearly 60 percent in the January-June period.

Japan's trade deficit nearly halved to 2.61 trillion yen as exports grew 6.7 percent to 50.61 trillion yen and imports rose 1.1 percent to 53.22 trillion yen.

Despite fears of a U.S. recession that have been gripping investors in recent weeks, U.S.-bound auto shipments were robust in June, giving the Japanese economy a boost.

A persistently weak yen has become a headache for resource-scarce Japan because it inflates import prices for everything from energy and raw materials to food.

But it also boosts the value of investment returns and serves as a positive for inbound tourism as traveling to and shopping in Japan becomes cheaper for foreign visitors.

The yen on average traded nearly 13 percent lower against both the dollar and the euro in the first half compared with a year earlier, in reflection of the wide interest rate differential between Japan and major economies.

As Japan took in a record 17.78 million foreign visitors in the first half, its travel surplus hit a record 2.6 trillion yen, meaning the amount spent by foreign visitors in Japan exceeded what Japanese spent overseas.

The services trade deficit shrank 15.4 percent to 1.75 trillion yen.

In June, Japan's current account surplus came to 1.53 trillion yen, rising 0.9 percent from the year before to the second-highest level for the month.

Helped by continued export growth, Japan's trade surplus expanded nearly 70 percent to 556.3 billion yen. Exports grew 5.9 percent to 9.17 trillion yen, compared with imports that rose 3.4 percent to 8.61 trillion yen.

The country's primary income surplus decreased 12.3 percent to 1.47 trillion yen.

