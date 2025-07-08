 Japan Today
A container ship leaves a cargo terminal in Tokyo. Image: AP file
business

Japan logs current account surplus of ¥3.44 trillion in May

TOKYO

Japan posted a current account surplus of 3.44 trillion yen in May, as its goods trade deficit narrowed amid falling energy prices, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

The surplus in the current account balance, one of the widest gauges of international trade, grew 16.5 percent from the previous year to the highest figure for May since comparable data became available in 1985, the ministry said in a preliminary report.

The resource-poor country's goods trade registered a deficit of 522.3 billion yen, more than halving from a year earlier, with imports decreasing 7.5 percent to 8.56 trillion yen, reflecting lower crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, exports also fell 1.4 percent to 8.03 trillion yen, due partly to reduced car shipments to the United States.

Although U.S. President Donald Trump's heftier tariffs on auto imports took effect in early April, a ministry official briefing reporters said it is "extremely difficult" to determine the specific impact of the levies on the export data.

Among other key components, the surplus in primary income, which reflects how much Japan earned from overseas investments, stood at 4.26 trillion yen, down 2.7 percent, hit by lower interest earnings as foreign bond yields fell.

The services trade balance swung back to a 201.1 billion yen surplus from a 51.6 billion yen deficit, marking the highest figure for May, amid reduced payments for copyright royalties.

In the category, the travel surplus came to 629.2 billion yen, also the highest for the month, buoyed by upbeat inbound tourism.

A surplus in the travel balance means that spending by foreign visitors in Japan exceeded the amount spent by Japanese residents overseas.

