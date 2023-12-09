Japan logs record ¥2.58 tril current account surplus in October

Japan posted a 2.58 trillion yen current account surplus in October, the largest for the month, as the trade deficit narrowed thanks to lower imported energy costs and a continued recovery in inbound tourism, the Finance Ministry said Friday.

The current account balance, one of the widest gauges of international trade, remained in the black for the ninth straight month. The figure compared with a deficit of 149 billion yen in the same month last year.

As prices of crude oil, liquefied natural gas and coal dropped, the trade deficit for resource-poor Japan shrank 74.8 percent to 472.8 billion yen, with overall imports down 12.1 percent to 9.58 trillion yen, according to a preliminary report from the Finance Ministry.

Exports, a key driver of the Japanese economy, grew 1.0 percent to 9.11 trillion yen, boosted by shipments of vehicles and machinery for construction and mining.

In services trade, the surplus reached 343.8 billion yen, a turnaround from a deficit of 704.2 billion yen in October the previous year, buoyed by strong inbound travel demand from foreign tourists. It moved into the black for the first time since May 2019.

The travel surplus increased about four-fold to a record 320.7 billion yen. A travel surplus means the amount of money spent by foreign visitors in Japan exceeds that spent by Japanese abroad.

Over 2.5 million foreign tourists visited the country in October, while 937,700 Japanese left the country, according to data from the Japan National Tourism Organization.

Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, posted a surplus of 3.05 trillion yen, up 11.9 percent, driven by higher interest rates overseas.

© KYODO