Kansai Electric names new president following gift scandal

Kansai Electric Power Co has named a new president as it aims to strengthen governance following a scandal in which company executives received cash and gifts from a former deputy mayor of a town hosting one of its nuclear plants.

Executive Vice President Takashi Morimoto, 64, has been promoted to replace Shigeki Iwane, 66, who stepped down to take responsibility for the scandal, which exposed shady ties between Japan's nuclear industry and local public officials.

The leadership change comes as Kansai Electric's third-party panel said in its final report that company executives received from Eiji Moriyama, the late former deputy mayor of Takahama town in central Japan, a total of some 360 million yen in cash and gifts, a tally higher than the 320 million yen reported in an in-house investigation in 2018.

The report said 75 people received the gifts from Moriyama in a practice that started directly after he retired as deputy mayor in 1987. The previous in-house report said 20 people including Iwane received the gifts in forms such as cash and gold coins.

The panel said Kansai Electric provided Moriyama favors, as it found cases where the utility gave construction work orders to a company linked to him.

The power company said it will compile measures to prevent recurrence of a similar incident by the end of June.

"I'm determined to face up to any difficulty," Morimoto said at a press conference.

Kansai Electric said six board members including Morimoto will return 20 percent of their remuneration for three months to clarify managerial accountability.

"I failed to handle it as top executive. It's my deepest regret that I wasn't able to report (the incident) at a board meeting," Iwane said at the press conference.

The panel, launched last October, handed the final report to Kansai Electric on Saturday, after interviewing executives and other employees at the Osaka-based utility, both current and former.

Former prosecutor general Keiichi Tadaki, the head of the panel, said filing a criminal complaint will be difficult given Moriyama has already passed away and there is no firm evidence.

He also said Kansai Electric is not a victim and its policy on building nuclear plants "will not be sustainable unless there is transparency."

Kansai Electric Chairman Makoto Yagi stepped down in October to take responsibility for the scandal. Iwane has said he would resign on the day of the panel's report.

Morimoto served as an executive vice president of the company since June 2016. He has recently handled human resources, safety management and other affairs.

© KYODO