M'bishi Motors to withdraw from China, invest in Renault's EV venture

Mitsubishi Motors Corp said Tuesday it will withdraw from the Chinese market amid a sales slump while investing up to 200 million euros ($212 million) in Renault SA's electric vehicle venture in an effort to speed up the development of zero-emission vehicles.
The Japanese automaker halted production in China in March amid stiff competition with local brands, and it will stop selling cars as soon as the inventory runs out.
Mitsubishi had been making mainly gasoline-powered cars at a factory in Hunan Province under a joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group.
Its vehicle sales in China for the first eight months of this year fell 47.6 percent from a year earlier to 12,497.
The announcement comes as an industry-wide shift to EVs is accelerating worldwide. Japanese carmakers, often seen as slow to embrace EVs, are struggling to maintain their presence in the global market amid growing competition from overseas rivals like Tesla Inc. and BYD Co.
Mitsubishi's decision follows Nissan Motor Co's announcement in July that it will invest 600 million euros in Renault's venture as part of its partnership review with the French automaker.
The latest investment plan means the three alliance partners will join hands in launching the new EV company, named Ampere. Previously, Mitsubishi was not clear on its interest in the firm, although it kept saying it was considering investing in it.
The company said it will expand its battery-powered vehicle lineup through the venture, adding it plans to sell EVs produced by Ampere under its own brand in the European market.
Mitsubishi is not alone in being hit by falling sales in the Chinese market. Sales of Nissan for the January-August period fell 26.3 percent, Honda Motor Co. dropped 24.0 percent while Toyota Motors Corp also marked a 5.1 percent decline.© KYODO
4 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
Will they still blaming Ghosn for that? It's already 5 years after Ghosn being arrested Their performance never reach to time where Ghosn still in alliance, their peak just before Ghosn being arrested.
https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/mitsubishi-motors-suspends-china-business-after-sluggish-sales
Harry_Gatto
Nothing to do with Ghosn, Mitsubishi Motors has been rudderless and dependent on other makers for donkey's years. It's way past the time for them to call it a day.
Arrrgh-Type
One of the very few things MMC had done well was being early to the hybrid SUV game with the Outlander PHEV. Even with that head start, they couldn't capitalize with that technology. Now just about every car company has an electrified SUV of some sort, and they are all but totally dependent on crossover technology and design from Nissan to make any kind of competitive product. Rudderless, indeed.
Despite this, in my professional experience, they were one of the most arrogant companies that I've ever had the displeasure of working with. I think they're totally in denial of their actual (lowly) position in the industry, which doesn't bode well for any chance of actual improvement. Nissan's poor little brother it is, then.
Samit Basu
It's the beginning of the end of Japan's auto industry, just like Japan's electronics and semiconductor industries before it.
Just like dinosaurs, Japanese auto industry couldn't keep up with changing times and go extinct.