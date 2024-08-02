 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Mitsubishi Motors to join Nissan-Honda alliance for EV development

0 Comments
TOKYO

Mitsubishi Motors Corp will join a strategic partnership formed between Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co to develop electric vehicles in a bid to catch up with powerful overseas rivals, the Japanese automakers said Thursday.

The tie-up will discuss a framework for further integration of intelligent technology and electrification of automobiles based on an agreement signed between Nissan and Honda in March, the three automakers said in a joint press release.

The move comes amid intensified competition in the global EV market, with automakers facing ever-increasing costs to develop vehicles equipped with expensive batteries and sophisticated features such as autonomous driving capabilities.

"This partnership was triggered by our common perception that global auto industry conventions are dynamically changing due to technological innovations such as intelligent vehicles and electrification," Honda President Toshihiro Mibe said at a joint press conference in Tokyo.

"Companies that cannot adapt to the circumstances will not survive," Mibe added.

Nissan President Makoto Uchida echoed the sentiment, saying, "Each company faces many challenges nowadays, so through the three entities joining forces, we would like to make sure we can deliver more impact and better results."

The participation of Mitsubishi Motors in the Nissan-Honda alliance is expected to accelerate initiatives for carbon neutrality and zero-traffic-accident goals by integrating technologies and knowledge from all three companies, according to the press release.

With Toyota Motor Corp expanding its tie-ups with other local peers in developing vehicle electrification technology, the new Honda-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance will create two major groups in the Japanese auto industry.

Nissan and Honda also announced that they have agreed to conduct joint research on fundamental technologies for next-generation software-defined vehicles, as part of a memorandum of understanding signed in March.

The two automakers have also agreed to standardize the specifications of their respective battery cell modules and e-Axle drive systems for EVs in the medium to long term.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

I feel sorry for Honda. This is a very bad idea. An abusive unhappy marriage is on the cards for Honda.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Future of Japanese Knives: Musashi Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Akita’s Perfect 3-Day Winter Itinerary in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Creepiest Real-Life Mysteries From Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways Marriage Proposals Are Different In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Need to Be Amended for LGBTQ+ Rights

Savvy Tokyo

Hirosaki Neputa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Is Saitama a Great Place for English Teachers?

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Farm Tomita (Furano)

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Japanese Condom Brands: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo