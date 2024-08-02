Mitsubishi Motors to join Nissan-Honda alliance for EV development

Mitsubishi Motors Corp will join a strategic partnership formed between Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co to develop electric vehicles in a bid to catch up with powerful overseas rivals, the Japanese automakers said Thursday.

The tie-up will discuss a framework for further integration of intelligent technology and electrification of automobiles based on an agreement signed between Nissan and Honda in March, the three automakers said in a joint press release.

The move comes amid intensified competition in the global EV market, with automakers facing ever-increasing costs to develop vehicles equipped with expensive batteries and sophisticated features such as autonomous driving capabilities.

"This partnership was triggered by our common perception that global auto industry conventions are dynamically changing due to technological innovations such as intelligent vehicles and electrification," Honda President Toshihiro Mibe said at a joint press conference in Tokyo.

"Companies that cannot adapt to the circumstances will not survive," Mibe added.

Nissan President Makoto Uchida echoed the sentiment, saying, "Each company faces many challenges nowadays, so through the three entities joining forces, we would like to make sure we can deliver more impact and better results."

The participation of Mitsubishi Motors in the Nissan-Honda alliance is expected to accelerate initiatives for carbon neutrality and zero-traffic-accident goals by integrating technologies and knowledge from all three companies, according to the press release.

With Toyota Motor Corp expanding its tie-ups with other local peers in developing vehicle electrification technology, the new Honda-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance will create two major groups in the Japanese auto industry.

Nissan and Honda also announced that they have agreed to conduct joint research on fundamental technologies for next-generation software-defined vehicles, as part of a memorandum of understanding signed in March.

The two automakers have also agreed to standardize the specifications of their respective battery cell modules and e-Axle drive systems for EVs in the medium to long term.

