Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa leaves after attending a news conference to release first quarter earnings at the company headquarters in Yokohama on July 25. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
Nissan CEO Saikawa, other execs overpaid: sources

TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co President and CEO Hiroto Saikawa and some other executives may have received more equity-linked remuneration than they were entitled to, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

Saikawa may have been overpaid by tens of millions of yen and he plans to return the excess amount to the Japanese automaker, the sources said.

Nissan does not believe the overpayment was in violation of any laws, the sources said, adding that the matter will be reported to Nissan's board meeting later this month and the carmaker will scrutinize whether in-house disciplinary measures are necessary.

The remuneration in question was paid out under a system of so-called stock application rights, under which directors can receive a bonus if their company's share price performs well.

Nissan introduced the system as a way to raise morale among executives.

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested last November and is facing trial for allegedly underreporting his remuneration and diverting company funds to an investment firm he effectively owns.

Ghosn has denied all allegations, saying he is the victim of a "conspiracy" by Nissan executives who felt that a possible merger with alliance partner Renault SA would threaten Nissan's autonomy.

Ghosn's former close aide Greg Kelly, who is accused of conspiring to underreport his former boss's remuneration, said in a magazine interview published in June that Saikawa manipulated the execution date of his stock application rights so as to receive an additional gain of 47 million yen ($443,000).

Saikawa was appointed Nissan CEO in April 2017 and served as a close lieutenant of Ghosn who remained chairman of the automaker.

Get the prosecutors on the case and throw these thieves in jail until they confess! Wait, they're Japanese so won't face the same "justice" as Ghosn.

It takes a special kind of idiot to have any faith in the Japanese "justice" system.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Hahaha is this even news?

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Nissan does not believe the overpayment was in violation of any laws, the sources said, adding that the matter will be reported to Nissan's board meeting later this month and the carmaker will scrutinize whether in-house disciplinary measures are necessary.

No really? This stinks to high heaven! I can't wait to hear the comments from all those that have been hanging Ghosn out to dry .

2 ( +3 / -1 )

The remuneration in question was paid out under a system of so-called stock application rights, under which directors can receive a bonus if their company's share price performs well.

So, here is the sham. Nissan stock prices have not been doing well since Ghosn was arrested. It has taken a major hit in consumer confidence and sales. Furthermore, as CEO he would be the one one signing off on these "uhum" bonuses knowing full well they had not been earned. Just more Japanese corporate biased and corruption.

Nissan does not believe the overpayment was in violation of any laws, the sources said, adding that the matter will be reported to Nissan's board meeting later this month and the carmaker will scrutinize whether in-house disciplinary measures are necessary.

This is a very interesting statement. These jokers are guilty of receiving money under false pretences, which could be considered embezzlement and misuse of company funds. aren't these the same charges Ghosn has spent the last six months under arrest for? Double standards much?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

raise morale among executives

I just like that phrase!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

