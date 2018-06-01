Top court accepts wage gap between rehired seniors, regular workers

The Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday that effectively accepts nonregular workers being paid lower wages than regular workers when they are rehired after reaching retirement age, in the first judgment of its kind.

The sentence was handed down over a lawsuit filed by rehired truck drivers at a time when the government is pushing to tackle disparities between regular and nonregular workers in a bid to boost productivity to make the most of Japan's shrinking labor force.

In the ruling, the top court's Second Petty Bench said postretirement rehiring is among the "circumstances" to be considered when judging what amounts to "unreasonable" disparities under the labor contracts law.

The lawsuit was filed by three nonregular employees rehired as truck drivers after retirement. They have complained of not receiving the same wages despite having worked the same way as before because of cuts in salary and benefits.

One of the truck drivers, Mitsunari Suzuki, expressed anger over the court's decision.

"The ruling admits that wage cuts are acceptable when you reach (the retirement age of) 60, even though we are doing the same job," Suzuki, who lives in Tokyo's Ota Ward, said at a press conference.

Suzuki was hired as a full employee for Nagasawa-Unyu, a transport company based in Yokohama, at the age of 26 and retired at the end of March 2014.

He started working as a temporary employee a day after his retirement, with no change in what he was doing, but his annual income dropped to about 3.8 million yen ($35,000) from over 5 million yen, according to the 64-year-old plaintiff.

Under the labor contracts law, whether the difference in labor conditions between regular and nonregular workers constitute "unreasonable" is decided by looking into "the extent of changes in the content of duties and work locations, and other circumstances."

Acknowledging that re-employment after retirement is among the circumstances to be considered, the top court said it needs to check details of their wages to determine the illegality.

In the latest case, the top court dismissed the need for the company to pay a large part of the payments the truck drivers have insisted they should receive, such as housing allowance and bonus, citing that the drivers have worked as regular employees until their retirement age and are eligible for pension benefits.

But it said some allowances should be paid, such as rewards for regular attendance, and ordered the company to pay 200,000 yen to the three.

Nagasawa-Unyu said it believes most of its arguments have been accepted by the top court, adding it will consider its response over the sentence regarding the attendance allowance issue.

Lower courts have been divided over the case.

The Tokyo District Court ordered the company to pay the same level of wages as regular employees in May 2016. But the ruling was overturned at the Tokyo High Court in November the same year, which said it is "socially accepted" to offer lower wages after retirement.

The top court's Second Petty Bench also handed down on Friday a sentence on another lawsuit filed by a contracted employee working as a truck driver for Hamakyorex Co., a logistics company headquartered in Shizuoka Prefecture.

The court acknowledged that it is illegal not to pay to contract workers certain allowances in the same way as regular employees. Allowances include those for commuting and for keeping a clean driving record.

Hamakyorex said it takes the sentence "sincerely" and will consider its response after examining the content of the ruling.

Masahiko Ikeda, the 56-year-old driver who filed the lawsuit, called the ruling "progress," as some allowances would be paid, but admitted he is "not fully convinced" with the sentence.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has put labor reform as one of his top priorities in a bid to revitalize the Japanese economy in the face of a shrinking population. To create incentives for nonregular workers, the government is seeking to achieve "equal pay for equal work."

According to government data, nonregular workers, such as part-timers and temporary staff, account for about 40 percent of the workforce in Japan.

While regular employees are usually hired until their retirement age, many nonregular workers are left in a relatively unstable working condition due to their labor contracts of short duration.

Nonregular workers have been on the rise in Japan after the burst in the early 1990s of the asset-inflated bubble economy, which led companies to recruit less regular workers to cut costs in the late 1990s to the early 2000s.

People who choose to continue working after reaching the age of 60 are also on the rise, with the number exceeding 10 million.

