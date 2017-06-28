Toshiba announces delay in sealing deal on chip unit sale

Staff members bow as a shareholder arrives at Toshiba Corp.'s annual shareholders meeting in Chiba on Wednesday. The sign reads "no recording or filming inside."

Toshiba Corp. announced a delay Wednesday in closing a deal with a Japan-U.S.-South Korean consortium on the sale of its chip unit, saying it needs more time to reach an agreement.

In an annual shareholders meeting held in Chiba, east of Tokyo, the Japanese conglomerate faced severe criticism from individual investors over its worst-ever financial crisis and the upcoming demotion of its shares to the Second Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in August.

Toshiba was hoping to conclude a deal by the time of the shareholders meeting but President Satoshi Tsunakawa said that final details still need to be settled with the entities in the consortium before any closure.

"We are aiming to seal the deal as soon as possible...and hope to close it within fiscal 2017," said Tsunakwa, who along with other executives underwent a grilling from shareholders.

He also apologized about the company's delayed earnings reports as well as the demotion of its shares on the TSE as of Aug. 1. "I apologize for repeatedly causing so much inconvenience and worry."

On Friday, regulators gave approval to the Japanese electronics maker to extend a deadline for submitting its annual financial statement to Aug. 10, as it has yet to gain auditor approval. The TSE on the same day announced Toshiba's demotion as it became certain the Japanese conglomerate's liabilities had exceeded its assets in the year ended in March.

Toshiba, in this situation due to the fallout from the bankruptcy of its former U.S. subsidiary, hopes to sell Toshiba Memory Corp. for 2 trillion yen ($17.8 billion), enough to eliminate its negative net worth and allow it to avoid being delisted from the Tokyo bourse.

Toshiba has chosen as its preferred bidder a consortium consisting of the state-backed Innovation Network Corp. of Japan, the state-owned Development Bank of Japan, U.S. investment fund Bain Capital, and chipmaker SK Hynix Inc. of South Korea.

But the planned sale faces strong opposition from U.S. chipmaker Western Digital Corp., Toshiba's joint venture partner, which hopes to keep the chip unit from falling into competitors' hands.

Western Digital has asked a U.S. court to block the deal and is also seeking arbitration with an international court on the grounds that the sale of the chip unit without its consent would breach their joint venture contract.

The California-based company said Monday it has resubmitted a last-ditch bid for the chip unit with U.S. investment fund Kohlberg Kravis Roberts.

At the shareholders meeting, Tsunakawa slammed Western Digital's move, saying that the U.S. firm was "unreasonably meddling with the chip unit sale process."

Toshiba also announced later in the day it has filed a damages suit against Western Digital with the Tokyo District Court, seeking 120 billion yen in compensation for what it sees as the U.S. company's efforts to block the sale.

Although the reappointment of nine Toshiba executives to the board of directors was approved at the end of the shareholders meeting, many investors lashed out the current Toshiba management.

"Please treat this as a crisis. You say you are, but it does not look like it," a shareholder said, adding that the number of executives should be reduced. "Such visible contrition will show Toshiba's (seriousness) to its workers, shareholders and society."

Another shareholder suggested a turnaround through a bankruptcy filing. Tsunakwa said he could not comment on that hypothesis but added the company will "make all efforts to avoid such a situation."

Shareholders were also upset about the absence of former Chairman Shigenori Shiga who has not made a public appearance since he abruptly stepped down from the position in February to take responsibility for the financial crisis.

"Are Toshiba executives a group of buddies?" the shareholder asked. "I would really like to hear what Mr. Shiga has to say."

© KYODO