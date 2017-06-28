Toshiba announces delay in sealing deal on chip unit sale

Toshiba Corp. announced a delay Wednesday in closing a deal with a Japan-U.S.-South Korean consortium on the sale of its chip unit, saying it needs more time to reach an agreement.
In an annual shareholders meeting held in Chiba, east of Tokyo, the Japanese conglomerate faced severe criticism from individual investors over its worst-ever financial crisis and the upcoming demotion of its shares to the Second Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in August.
Toshiba was hoping to conclude a deal by the time of the shareholders meeting but President Satoshi Tsunakawa said that final details still need to be settled with the entities in the consortium before any closure.
"We are aiming to seal the deal as soon as possible...and hope to close it within fiscal 2017," said Tsunakwa, who along with other executives underwent a grilling from shareholders.
He also apologized about the company's delayed earnings reports as well as the demotion of its shares on the TSE as of Aug. 1. "I apologize for repeatedly causing so much inconvenience and worry."
On Friday, regulators gave approval to the Japanese electronics maker to extend a deadline for submitting its annual financial statement to Aug. 10, as it has yet to gain auditor approval. The TSE on the same day announced Toshiba's demotion as it became certain the Japanese conglomerate's liabilities had exceeded its assets in the year ended in March.
Toshiba, in this situation due to the fallout from the bankruptcy of its former U.S. subsidiary, hopes to sell Toshiba Memory Corp. for 2 trillion yen ($17.8 billion), enough to eliminate its negative net worth and allow it to avoid being delisted from the Tokyo bourse.
Toshiba has chosen as its preferred bidder a consortium consisting of the state-backed Innovation Network Corp. of Japan, the state-owned Development Bank of Japan, U.S. investment fund Bain Capital, and chipmaker SK Hynix Inc. of South Korea.
But the planned sale faces strong opposition from U.S. chipmaker Western Digital Corp., Toshiba's joint venture partner, which hopes to keep the chip unit from falling into competitors' hands.
Western Digital has asked a U.S. court to block the deal and is also seeking arbitration with an international court on the grounds that the sale of the chip unit without its consent would breach their joint venture contract.
The California-based company said Monday it has resubmitted a last-ditch bid for the chip unit with U.S. investment fund Kohlberg Kravis Roberts.
At the shareholders meeting, Tsunakawa slammed Western Digital's move, saying that the U.S. firm was "unreasonably meddling with the chip unit sale process."
Toshiba also announced later in the day it has filed a damages suit against Western Digital with the Tokyo District Court, seeking 120 billion yen in compensation for what it sees as the U.S. company's efforts to block the sale.
Although the reappointment of nine Toshiba executives to the board of directors was approved at the end of the shareholders meeting, many investors lashed out the current Toshiba management.
"Please treat this as a crisis. You say you are, but it does not look like it," a shareholder said, adding that the number of executives should be reduced. "Such visible contrition will show Toshiba's (seriousness) to its workers, shareholders and society."
Another shareholder suggested a turnaround through a bankruptcy filing. Tsunakwa said he could not comment on that hypothesis but added the company will "make all efforts to avoid such a situation."
Shareholders were also upset about the absence of former Chairman Shigenori Shiga who has not made a public appearance since he abruptly stepped down from the position in February to take responsibility for the financial crisis.
"Are Toshiba executives a group of buddies?" the shareholder asked. "I would really like to hear what Mr. Shiga has to say."© KYODO
11 Comments
Login to comment
Laguna
Can we make visual or audio recordings there?
itsonlyrocknroll
Toshiba current board and the farcical reappointment of nine Toshiba executives, (allegedly) complicit with the whole sorry failure are still present on the board of directors and remarkably waved though.
Is it then any wonder investors are huffing and puffing. what possible relevance can any present shareholder or future investor have in Japan's so called enhanced Corporate Governance Code?
President Satoshi Tsunakawa slammed Western Digital's move, saying that the U.S. firm was "unreasonably meddling with the chip unit sale process".....
Clearly Satoshi Tsunakawa has yet to grasp fully the fundamental meaning behind the legality of how joint ventures are governed in the United States and the ramifications.
smithinjapan
Anyone remember when "Made in Japan" was something to be proud of instead of ashamed?
never2late
smithinjapan
Maybe because, "Made in Japan," no longer means Made in Japan?
gogogo
Sounds like Toshiba is ignoring WD
Alex80
Investing in the US means disaster. Every company should invest rather in the emerging markets, where there's the real future, or in the good old Europe, where there's still to some extent an ethic in work, and everything isn't completely handled only for the sake of the financial markets and lawyers. Japanese business is too much focused on the American market, also and especially for political reasons. When something in the US goes wrong (and this happens frequently), a company can be destroyed, because it didn't diversify its business.
Dango bong
I have been hearing this for years, it is garbage advice. Brazil, India, China are these "emerging markets." Take a look at a graph of stocks in the last 2 decades for these countries vs the US.
Investing in the US is the safest bet in the world.
smithinjapan
Never2late: "Maybe because, "Made in Japan," no longer means Made in Japan?"
Even if that's the case, it's the choice of Japanese management. You saw this time and again with Takata as well as Olympus -- instead of looking at home and the mismanagement and coverups, people tried to blame it on the US for whistle blowing or even the deaths. Just look at Alex80, blaming this on the US. People have even gone so far as to saying some companies had "no choice but to admit wrong doing because the US had a gun to their heads to say so," when asked why they themselves admitted to falsifying data, as Toshiba and the aforementioned two, among others, have done.
So, even if 'Made in Japan' no longer literally means as much, who's fault is that?
Alex80
@Dango: this is the point, real economy isn't based on the stocks. The stocks create those bubbles like Lehman Brothers, that destroy the global economy. Here in Europe we are still paying the price of the American disaster. And yeah, even when some companies do something wrong, there's not comparison between how the US deal with their own companies, and how they deal with foreign companies. Look at the latest General Motors scandal, more the 100 deaths because of ignition problem. They should be in bankruptcy again, but they are way more protected than Japanese and European companies. There's a new entry, General Motors now is also accused of diesel emission cheating , but you can be sure it will be treated differently from WV. European and Japanese companies can be completely destroyed by the US system, that has double standards. So it's better for us Europeans to invest in other markets. The Japanese should do the same.
Alex80
When I wrote WV, I meant VW, of course. Anyway, I want to be clear: I am not justifying the misconduct of any company, not matter their nationality. But the double standard that the US adopt is blatant. In a right world, General Motors should be closed for ever, after all their disasters, but they are supported by the American government. The American automakers are less competitive globally than Japanese and European carmakers. The Americans envy the German and Japanese automotive industry since the 80s, and they can't wait for their failure. This explains why the penalties towards American carmakers are a joke compared to what European and Japanese carmakers get.
Toasted Heretic
Have you driven a Ford lately?