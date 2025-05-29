 Japan Today
The Toyota logo Image: AP file
Toyota April global sales up 10% on year ahead of U.S. tariff impact

NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp said Thursday that its global sales rose 10 percent from a year earlier to a record 876,864 vehicles for the month of April, as demand grew ahead of the negative impact of higher U.S. tariffs on imported cars.

The world's largest automaker by volume said its global production increased 7.8 percent to 814,787 vehicles last month, also an all-time high for April. U.S. President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on cars produced outside the United States on April 3.

The automaker has said it will not pass on the cost of the tariff to consumers in the United States, but auto analysts say the company will be under pressure to do so if the higher levy remains in the long term.

Sales outside of Japan climbed 9.7 percent to 756,190 vehicles, of which 233,045 were sold in the United States, growing 10 percent from the year before.

Domestic sales were up 11.8 percent to 120,674 units, recovering from a slump caused by a vehicle certification scandal that briefly halted production of some models last year, with the upturn also aided by the impact of new model launches.

For the full business year through March, Toyota said it expects a 34.9 percent drop in net profit to 3.1 trillion yen due to Trump's tariff measures and a stronger yen, which decreases exporters' overseas profits when repatriated.

Honda Motor Co, the country's second-biggest automaker, also benefited from solid demand in the United States, with sales rising 18.1 percent to 137,656 vehicles in April.

However, overall, its global sales dropped 4.8 percent to 287,955 vehicles in the reported month, dampened by poor sales notably due to a 40.7 percent plunge in China and a 10.1 percent decrease in Japan.

Japan's third-largest automaker, Nissan Motor Co, currently undergoing major restructuring measures to turn around its business, saw a 7.2 percent fall in global sales to 225,729, weighed down by a 3.7 percent drop in the United States and a 15.7 percent decrease in China.

