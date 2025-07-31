 Japan Today
The Toyota logo Image: AP file
business

Toyota to resume all 11 halted domestic plants on Fri.

NAGOYA

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it will resume operations at all 11 halted plants in Japan on Friday, after they were suspended following tsunami warnings and advisories triggered by a powerful earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

The carmaker suspended operations at the plants Thursday morning following the stoppage of eight of its domestic plants Wednesday as its supply chain was disrupted.

The Japan Meteorological Agency had lifted all tsunami warnings and advisories by late Thursday afternoon.

Nissan Motor Co. on Wednesday halted production at its auto assembly plant and two parts plants in Kanagawa and Fukushima prefectures

After a magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, tsunami warnings were issued for coastal areas from Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido to Wakayama Prefecture in the west.

Tsunami, what Tsunami, only warning.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

We can all relax knowing more gas guzzlers will be made. Such a relief.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

