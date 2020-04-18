3 major builders to halt construction nationwide due to epidemic

Three major Japanese contractors said Friday they plan to halt construction nationwide through early May in response to the expansion of the state of emergency to the entire nation over the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcements by Kajima Corp, Obayashi Corp and Taisei Corp came a day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded the state of emergency beyond Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures to the whole of Japan to curb the spread of the virus.

The rare decision could negatively affect regional economies, with potential job cuts in the industry.

Kajima and Obayashi plan to halt construction work through May 6 and Taisei through May 10. The three will first seek approval from their contractees and business partners.

Kajima, which currently has about 700 construction sites across the country, said it may continue with some projects if they are urgent.

Shimizu Corp, another leading contractor, has said it will halt projects in 13 prefectures where the number of virus infections has rapidly increased, including Tokyo, Osaka and Kanagawa.

Shimizu and Obayashi have seen some of their workers infected with the coronavirus.

© KYODO