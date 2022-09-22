BOJ decides to maintain ultralow rate policy despite sharp yen slide

The Bank of Japan on Thursday maintained its ultralow rate policy as widely expected to support the pandemic-hit economy, sticking to a dovish stance despite the yen's sharp decline in a global policy-tightening wave triggered by surging inflation.

The central bank decided at a two-day policy meeting to keep short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent and continue guiding 10-year Japanese government bond yields at a level of around zero percent. It also retained a pledge to take further easing steps without hesitation should such a need arise.

The yen's moves were volatile immediately after the policy decision. The currency crossed the psychologically important 145 line versus the dollar to its lowest level since 1998, prompting a warning by Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda who said the government was on standby and could intervene in the market "anytime."

The recent rapid depreciation of the yen reflects the widening gap between Japanese and U.S. interest rates. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rates by 0.75 percentage point on Wednesday, with more hikes expected later this year to fight soaring inflation. The Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank will likely follow suit later in the day.

BOJ watchers had expected no policy tweaks this time. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda had ruled out near-term interest rate hikes, with his bank's policy aim being to achieve a 2 percent inflation target in a stable and sustainable fashion, not to target foreign exchange rates.

Still, the relentless fall in the yen against the dollar toward a 24-year low had raised concern about a blow to the economy and led to some market speculation of policy tweaks.

The BOJ said in a post-meeting statement that it "expects short- and long-term policy interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels."

"It is necessary to pay due attention to developments in financial and foreign exchange markets and their impact on Japan's economic activity and prices," the bank added.

The BOJ will continue to buy exchange-traded funds with an upper purchase limit of 12 trillion yen ($83 billion) a year. The current pandemic-relief program to support financially struggling smaller firms will be extended beyond the end of September before its phase-out, according to the statement.

Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities Co., said Thursday's decision reinforced the view that the BOJ is unlikely to budge until Kuroda's term ends next year with the government continuing to back its monetary policy stance.

"The yen's levels are not a concern for the BOJ or Mr. Kuroda. Going against the yen's depreciation is equal to denying its policy over the years to boost the economy with the help of yen weakness," Iwashita said. "The Finance Ministry and the BOJ may be at different levels of alert."

The BOJ faces the formidable task of justifying its dovish stance. Its ultralow rate policy is intended to support the still slow economic recovery from the COVID-19 fallout and to achieve inflation supported by robust wage growth.

But the dovish tilt also carries the risk of a further slide in the yen, inflating import costs. The country's headline inflation rate has stayed above the 2 percent target for five months in a row, hitting households, despite the central bank's view that it should be temporary.

Japan's economy has "picked up" with progress in the resumption of economic activity, and will likely continue its recovery as the impact of COVID-19 and supply constraints wane, the BOJ said. It warned of downside risks from surging commodity prices, saying that "extremely high uncertainties" remain over the outlook.

Overseas economies have been recovering moderately but slowdowns have been observed in advanced economies, the post-meeting statement said, amid growing market concern that aggressive rate hikes will hamper growth.

After the yen neared the 145 line versus the dollar earlier this month, Kuroda said rapid yen moves were unfavorable, underscoring more of the demerits than the benefits for the economy.

The possibility of yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention by Japanese authorities has kept currency market participants on alert, after the BOJ made inquiries to dealers about dollar-yen trading in a "rate check" seen as a precursor to actual intervention. The central bank carries out intervention for the government.

