Shinsei Bank rejects SBI's tender offer; set for hostile takeover

Shinsei Bank said Thursday it has decided to reject a tender offer by major online financial group SBI Holdings Inc, setting the stage for what would be the first hostile takeover bid in the country's banking industry.

Shinsei criticized SBI for attempting to effectively control the management without taking a majority stake, describing it as "detrimental" to the remaining shareholders. The bank also views SBI's price in the tender offer launched in early September as undervaluing the bank's assets.

After weeks of heightened tensions, Shinsei did not completely shut the door on SBI. It flagged the possibility of supporting the bid if certain conditions are met by SBI ahead of a Nov 25 shareholders' meeting, a scenario widely seen as unlikely.

"The offer doesn't match the common interests of our shareholders," Shinsei Bank President Hideyuki Kudo told a briefing, adding the bank will seek a friendly bidder to counter SBI.

SBI is seeking to raise its stake from the current 20 percent to 48 percent, offering 2,000 yen per share. Shinsei shares ended at 1,916 yen on Thursday.

The online financial group is aiming to become the fourth Japanese megabank, with its CEO Yoshitaka Kitao calling for the reorganization of regional banks in Japan.

To win the backing of Shinsei, SBI needs to remove the limit on its share purchase -- a condition the financial group is unlikely to accept as under Japanese law obtaining a majority stake in a bank requires regulatory approval.

Shinsei also called on SBI to raise its offer price to an appropriate level because the current 2,000 yen is too low and does not reflect the true value of the bank.

If these conditions are met by Nov 19 ahead of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting, the bank said it will back SBI's bid and cancel the meeting.

With the tender offer, SBI is aiming to replace some or all of the current Shinsei management, which has failed to bolster the bank's profitability and pave the way for the repayment of massive public funds the bank's predecessor received two decades ago.

Following the 1998 collapse of Shinsei's predecessor, the Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan, the bank received around 370 billion yen in taxpayers' money. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida once worked for LTCB prior to entering politics.

The Japanese government still owns around 20 percent of Shinsei and one focal point is how it will react to SBI's latest move.

SBI acquiesced to Shinsei in late September and extended the tender offer period until Dec 8 from Oct 25 after the bank threatened to launch part of its defense measures.

Shinsei's planned defense, pending shareholder approval, is to issue new shares to existing shareholders to dilute SBI's holdings.

