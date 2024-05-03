 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Yen briefly rises to 151 in New York after weak U.S. labor data

1 Comment
NEW YORK

The yen appreciated against the U.S. dollar in New York on Friday, briefly reaching a three-week high in the upper 151 range after the latest labor data suggested a weaker-than-expected situation in nonfarm payrolls.

The yen's high for the day was 151.86 per dollar, a level that has not been seen since April 10, and it was quoted at 152.90-153.00 at 5 p.m. in New York, compared with 153.61-71 late Thursday. Tokyo markets were closed Friday for a national holiday.

The U.S. Labor Department said the country added 175,000 jobs in April, far below the market projection of 243,000. Analysts and investors believe the sagging employment figure could ease stubborn inflation and prompt the Federal Reserve to begin cutting the key interest rate, currently at a 23-year high.

As Japan maintains ultraeasy monetary policy, the prolonged wide rate gap between the two economies has encouraged investors to buy the dollar for the yen.

In other Asian markets on Friday, the yen advanced to the upper 152 range against the dollar for the first time in nearly three weeks.

The yen weakened to the lower 160 range on Monday, a level unseen in the past 34 years, after the Bank of Japan left its monetary policy unchanged at a meeting late last week.

But the yen soon rebounded sharply, prompting market participants to speculate that the Japanese government and the BOJ had intervened to buy the yen for the dollar.

A similar sudden appreciation of the Japanese currency was also seen late Wednesday in New York, pushing the currency by more than 4 yen to 153.00 per dollar and stirring belief that Japanese authorities may have stepped in again.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

So visitors will have lost around ¥20000 in spending money.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2024: Golden Week

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Asakusa Line

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2024: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Overtourism in Japan and What It Means for Visitors

GaijinPot Blog

Shukkeien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Yasukuni Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

10 Unique Character Shops in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Average Salary in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog