NTT to make Docomo fully owned subsidiary via ¥4 tril tender offer

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp said Tuesday it has decided to make its NTT Docomo Inc subsidiary a fully owned unit through a 4.25 trillion yen tender offer, the largest-ever in Japan.

NTT, which had a 66.21 percent stake in the mobile phone service company as of March 31, announced it plans to acquire the remaining shares from individual shareholders, financial institutions and others through the tender offer.

It would be the largest-ever takeover bid in Japan, according to mergers and acquisitions advisory firm Recof Corp.

With Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pushing for significant cuts in smartphone service fees and telecom companies vying to adopt high-speed 5G networks, NTT aims through the move to build a more effective management team to guide the mobile carrier group.

In the Tuesday morning session on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, NTT Docomo saw liquidity dry up as buy orders overwhelmed sell orders following news reports on the expected takeover bid. It closed at 2,775.00 yen on Monday.

NTT Docomo will be delisted from the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange once the tender offer is completed, the sources said.

After the takeover, NTT will be able to book all profits from the country's largest wireless carrier, which had about 80 million subscribers as of June 30 but faces intensifying competition from rival carriers such as KDDI, SoftBank and Rakuten Mobile Inc.

NTT Docomo posted a net profit of 591.52 billion yen in the business year through March, down 10.9 percent from a year earlier, on sales of 4.65 trillion yen, down 3.9 percent.

Even before becoming leader, Suga repeatedly criticized Japan's major wireless carriers for maintaining an oligopoly. Earlier in the month, he instructed the telecommunications minister to ensure a reduction in mobile phone fees, which are said to be high compared to other countries.

Meanwhile, the industry faces challenges in rolling out 5G networks across the nation. NTT Docomo expects its 5G-related capital investment to reach 1 trillion yen by 2023.

In June, the parent company announced a capital tie-up with NEC Corp to collaborate in 5G provision.

NTT logged a net profit of 855.3 billion yen in the business year through March, up 0.1 percent from a year earlier, on record sales of 11.9 trillion yen, up 0.2 percent.

NTT Docomo was launched in 1991 and the parent company spun off its mobile and pager businesses to the subsidiary the following year under a government initiative aimed at promoting deregulation in the telecom industry. NTT Docomo went public in 1998.

© KYODO