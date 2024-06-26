Yen slumps to over 37-year low against dollar despite intervention threat

The yen continued to fall beyond 160 to the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, hitting its lowest level in over 37 years in New York and breaking key barriers despite heightened vigilance about another market intervention by Japan to slow its rapid drop.

While the Japanese currency was quoted at 160.53-63 against the dollar at 9:35 a.m. in New York the same day, it weakened against the euro in the morning to the 171.70 range, the lowest level since the European currency was introduced in 1999.

Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda called the yen's rapid depreciation a "serious concern" and vowed to take necessary action against excess volatility that does not reflect economic fundamentals.

Although his remarks led to some dollar selling, the momentum of the yen's decline has not subsided after crossing the psychological barrier of 160. It weakened to around 160.60 at one point in New York trading hours, its lowest level since December 1986.

The Japanese currency depreciated past the 160.24 hit on April 29, a level that likely prompted Japan to intervene by buying the yen for U.S. dollars.

"We do not have specific levels in mind, but we are determined to respond to rapid and disorderly movements led by speculators. In this context, the yen's recent rapid depreciation is a serious concern," Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters.

"We are ready to respond to rapid fluctuations whenever needed," he said, describing the yen's fall as "one-sided." "We are monitoring market developments with a heightened sense of urgency."

The dollar has been sought on the prospect that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated for longer than expected on the back of recent U.S. data indicating a solid economy.

The Bank of Japan, for its part, raised its policy rate in March, but it remains around zero percent, leaving a wide interest rate gap between the two nations.

The yen's decline came a day after Japan and South Korea expressed "serious concerns" about the rapid depreciation of their currencies.

Last week, the United States put Japan back on its currency manipulator watch list, raising speculation that it may be more difficult for authorities to step into the currency market, dealers have said.

While no daily breakdowns have been released, the Finance Ministry has said it spent about 9.79 trillion yen ($61 billion) between April 26 and May 29 to slow the yen's rapid fall against the dollar.

Japanese households continue to struggle with the rising cost of living, due in large part to the weaker yen making imported goods more expensive. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seeking to implement additional inflation-relief measures.

