 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Bank of Japan headquarters Image: AP file
business

BOJ to cut monetary stimulus if inflation trend nears 2%: Ueda

2 Comments
TOKYO

Bank of Japan chief Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday the central bank will further reduce monetary stimulus if the country's basic inflation rate nears 2 percent as expected.

Ueda told a parliamentary session that the BOJ will examine upcoming data to confirm the strength of wage growth in line with the outcomes of labor-management negotiations this spring, and whether services prices will rise to achieve stable inflation.

He also said the BOJ's monetary policy is not designed to "control" foreign exchange rates, yet cautioned that a policy response would not be ruled out if the impact of currency moves on the economy cannot be ignored.

The BOJ's shift away from years of unorthodox monetary easing steps has so far failed to reverse the yen's weakness against the U.S. dollar, prompting a series of verbal warnings by Japanese monetary authorities of possible currency market intervention.

"If basic inflation gradually moves toward 2 percent as we expect, it will become possible to reduce the degree of monetary easing a little bit more," Ueda said during the upper house session.

The Japanese central bank ended its negative rate policy and yield cap program at its policy meeting in March, heartened by strong wage hikes that boosted the chances of its 2 percent inflation target being finally achieved in a "stable and sustainable manner."

The basic inflation rate, which strips away transitory factors, is currently "slightly below" 2 percent, making it necessary for financial conditions to remain "accommodative for the time being," Ueda said.

But the governor noted that the likelihood of reaching that target has increased greatly. "If the positive cycle (of pay and price hikes) strengthens more than we have seen, then it will be possible to reduce the degree of monetary easing at a faster pace," he added.

The BOJ currently expects core consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh food items, to rise 2.4 percent in fiscal 2024 through next March and then 1.8 percent in fiscal 2025. A fresh economic and price outlook report is scheduled for release at the end of a policy meeting later this month.

After going ahead with its first interest rate hike in 17 years, financial markets are looking for clues as to how far and fast the dovish central bank will raise rates.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Ueda told a parliamentary session that the BOJ will examine upcoming data to confirm the strength of wage growth

Outrageous! What wage growth???? The inflation adjusted wages have been falling for 23 consecutive months as of now!

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Ueda must be using his own pay packet as a yardstick because he sure isn’t looking at the majoritys’

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Magical Girl Anime: The Lasting Legacy

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Shinjuku

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

See Where Cherry Blossoms Are Blooming Now in Japan on GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Self-Pleasure Toys for Women

Savvy Tokyo

Toyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Understanding Mount Fuji’s New Fees and Rules

GaijinPot Blog

Cherry Blossom Season in Tokyo: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 8 – 14, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Kumobaike Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Bihoku Hillside Park

GaijinPot Travel

The 10 Best Things to Do in Akihabara

GaijinPot Blog