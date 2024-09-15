 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/fatido
business

Dollar briefly plunges to ¥139; lowest since July 2023

0 Comments
SINGAPORE

The U.S. dollar briefly plunged to the 139 yen zone Monday in Asian trading, hitting its lowest level in over a year, amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by half a point later this month.

The U.S. currency slipped to the 139 yen zone, its lowest since July 2023. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday due to a national holiday.

The dollar's weakening against the yen came ahead of the Fed's two-day policy meeting from Tuesday.

The U.S. currency was also pressured by recent remarks by Bank of Japan policy board members that indicated a positive stance toward higher interest rates. The BOJ will hold its two-day policy meeting from Thursday.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Step Back In Time With Tokyo’s Top 5 Traditional Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Sapporo Autumn Fest

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Finding a Home as a Foreigner in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

GaijinPot Events

How to Get a Student Visa to Study in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get a Free/Used Bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kiyomizu Temple Seiryu-e Dragon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Alcoholism In Japan and Where To Find Help

GaijinPot Blog