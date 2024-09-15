Dollar briefly plunges to ¥139; lowest since July 2023

The U.S. dollar briefly plunged to the 139 yen zone Monday in Asian trading, hitting its lowest level in over a year, amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by half a point later this month.

The U.S. currency slipped to the 139 yen zone, its lowest since July 2023. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday due to a national holiday.

The dollar's weakening against the yen came ahead of the Fed's two-day policy meeting from Tuesday.

The U.S. currency was also pressured by recent remarks by Bank of Japan policy board members that indicated a positive stance toward higher interest rates. The BOJ will hold its two-day policy meeting from Thursday.

