 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: AP file
business

Facebook owner Meta faces more lawsuits in Japan over scam ads

0 Comments
OSAKA

Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms Inc will face fresh lawsuits in Japan over advertisements that fraudulently solicited investment funds with fake endorsements from celebrities, lawyers for the plaintiffs said Wednesday.

Around 30 plaintiffs will seek at least 300 million yen from the U.S. technology giant and its Japanese arm, arguing they failed to do enough to prevent the scams, according to the lawyers. The damages suits will be filed with five district courts across the country, including Saitama, Chiba and Osaka.

Among the names of people used in the adverts are Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa, founder of online fashion retailer Zozo Inc. who traveled to the International Space Station aboard a Russian spacecraft in 2021.

The plaintiffs viewed the fake advertisements before being directed to transfer money to designated investment accounts, the lawyers said.

They argue that Meta is obliged to investigate the content of adverts and not allow them to be posted on social media if it can foresee the risk of harm to users.

Meta was sued earlier this year in a similar suit filed in Kobe by a group of four people. The company is seeking dismissal of the damages claim.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel

Is Fall the Best Time to Visit Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Nintendo Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How Japan Raises Resilient Children

Savvy Tokyo

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What’s Japandi? Interior Decor Tips For Your Next Home Makeover

Savvy Tokyo

5 Late Night Dessert Bars in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog