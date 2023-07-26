Bigmotor president to step down over alleged fraud

Bigmotor Co President Hiroyuki Kaneshige said Tuesday he will step down, with the used car dealership chain having come under fire over allegations that the company charged excessive repair fees by intentionally damaging cars and also made fraudulent insurance claims.

The decision came as Japan's transport ministry is expected to conduct hearings over the matter on Wednesday amid rising public outrage over the company's practices.

"We've caused so much trouble and concern to customers and nonlife insurance companies. I am truly sorry," Kaneshige, 71, who is also the company's founder, said at a press conference. He will resign on Wednesday.

While apologizing over the scandal, Kaneshige denied management was involved, saying that he was not aware of the problem until he received an investigation report compiled by outside lawyers in June.

"Management had no part" in the wrongdoing, he said, but admitted he was responsible for creating an organization that lacked a culture of compliance.

The company said it uncovered at least 1,275 cases of inappropriate repairs that were carried out. Its employees were scratching the bodies of vehicles with screwdrivers and damaging their surfaces with golf balls, according to the report compiled by outside lawyers.

Bigmotor also revealed that its sales, as well as the number of used cars the company purchased, halved after the wrongdoing came to light, adding that it will review its plan to set up new stores under new management.

"Renewing the company's culture is the fastest way to regain trust" from customers who were caused trouble by the dealership chain, Kaneshige said of his resignation.

His son, Vice President Koichi Kaneshige, 35, will also step down. Shinji Izumi, a 54-year-old executive, will become the new president, the company said.

The report also points out that there was "a twisted corporate culture" at the company, where employees blindly followed orders from their superiors for fear of being demoted.

During the press conference, Kaneshige said at first that he would consider filing criminal charges against the employees involved in the malpractice, but later withdrew his remarks after being criticized over Bigmotor's corporate culture.

The privately-held company, founded by Kaneshige in the western Japan prefecture of Yamaguchi in 1976, has grown to become one of the biggest used car dealer companies in Japan. It had 5,324 employees as of September 2021, according to the report.

© KYODO