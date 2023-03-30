Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Japan's February jobless rate at 2.6%; 1st rise in 5 months

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's unemployment rate in February rose 0.2 point from the previous month to 2.6 percent, worsening for the first time in five months, as more people sought better working conditions amid an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Friday.

The job availability ratio for the reporting month fell 0.01 point from January to 1.34, worsening for the second straight month, separate government data showed. The ratio means there were 134 job openings for every 100 job seekers.

"The employment situation is gradually improving, although some industries have been struggling," said labor minister Katsunobu Kato, adding that the effects of rising prices need to be monitored.

The total number of unemployed stood at a seasonally adjusted 1.80 million people in February, up 7.8 percent from the previous month.

Among them, 760,000 people voluntarily left their jobs, up 11.8 percent, while 450,000 were dismissed, also up 7.1 percent.

"Some people may have begun looking for new jobs ahead of the new fiscal year or quit their jobs for higher wages," an official at the internal affairs ministry said.

As for job openings, the hotel and restaurant industry marked the sharpest increase of 37.2 percent from a year earlier, followed by a 23.7 percent jump in offers in the education sector.

There was only a growth of 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent in the manufacturing and construction industries, respectively.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Lots of jobs with no security on offer for 1000 yen an hour though

What, no takers?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Get Artsy: 5 Tokyo Activities That Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo

Otome Toge Saint Mary’s Chapel

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For Mar. 27-Apr. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Podcast

5 Podcasts to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tsuwano

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Is He Lying?”

Savvy Tokyo

Shimane Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to Visit A Shrine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Kansai: The Hanshin Main Line

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Must-See Charming Spring Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: April Mingle and Free Drinks

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog