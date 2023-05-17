Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nikkei ends above 30,000 for 1st time since Sept 2021

TOKYO

The Nikkei stock index closed above 30,000 on Wednesday for the first time since September 2021, boosted by buying of companies with favorable shareholder returns and hopes for a recovery in inbound tourism.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 250.60 points, or 0.84 percent, from Tuesday at 30,093.59, its highest level since Sept. 28, 2021. The broader Topix index finished up 6.43 points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,133.61, its highest level since August 1990.

Gainers were led by air transportation, pulp and paper, and insurance issues.

