Nikkei ends above 30,000 mark for 1st time in over 30 years

A man tries to open an umbrella in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Monday.

Upbeat corporate earnings, hopes for a U.S. recovery and robust growth data for Japan's pandemic-hit economy injected fresh vigor into the Tokyo stock market Monday, pushing the Nikkei index to close above the 30,000 mark for the first time in more than 30 years.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 564.08 points, or 1.91 percent, from Friday at 30,084.15, its highest close since Aug. 2, 1990, when the Japanese economy was experiencing an asset bubble.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 20.06 points, or 1.04 percent, higher at 1,953.94.

Gainers were led by mining, precision instrument, and oil and coal product issues.

Shares gained ground throughout the day, following the release of Japanese gross domestic product data showing a higher-than-expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic-induced slump in the October-December period.

GDP in the last quarter of 2020 grew a real 3.0 percent, or an annualized 12.7 percent, from the previous quarter, led by a leap in exports and robust private consumption. Capital spending also rose.

"Strong exports were foreseen from recent earnings reports, but the expansion in private consumption was bigger-than-expected, showing that businesses outside the eating out sector were solid," said Koichi Fujishiro, a senior economist at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

Private consumption accounts for more than half of Japan's GDP.

The Nikkei has nearly doubled since the pandemic pushed the benchmark index down to as low as 16,552.83 last March, a climb analysts have attributed to massive monetary easing by central banks and hefty fiscal spending by governments around the world.

