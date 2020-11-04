Nikkei ends at 2-year high as U.S. tax jitters ease

Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday, with the benchmark Nikkei hitting a 2-year high on receding concerns about higher tax and tighter regulation in the United States as Republicans edge closer to regaining control of the Senate in the congressional election.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 410.05 points, or 1.73 percent, from Wednesday at 24,105.28, its highest closing since Oct 3, 2018. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 22.69 points, or 1.39 percent, higher at 1,649.94.

Gainers were led by pharmaceutical, precision instrument and information and communication issues.

© KYODO