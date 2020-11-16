Nikkei ends at 29-year high; nears 26,000 mark on Japan's GDP growth

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Monday, with the Nikkei approaching the 26,000 mark to close at a fresh 29-year high as investors were cheered by a more than 20 percent growth in the Japanese economy in the third quarter.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 521.06 points, or 2.05 percent, from Friday at 25,906.93, its highest finish since June 3, 1991. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 28.59 points, or 1.68 percent, higher at 1,731.81.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, air transportation and real estate issues.

