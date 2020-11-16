Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nikkei ends at 29-year high; nears 26,000 mark on Japan's GDP growth

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Monday, with the Nikkei approaching the 26,000 mark to close at a fresh 29-year high as investors were cheered by a more than 20 percent growth in the Japanese economy in the third quarter.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 521.06 points, or 2.05 percent, from Friday at 25,906.93, its highest finish since June 3, 1991. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 28.59 points, or 1.68 percent, higher at 1,731.81.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, air transportation and real estate issues.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Great news!. The Japanese Economy is kicking butt.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Dating Apps In Japan For 2020: What’s Worth It And What’s Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 44, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

Johnson Town

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #104: Store’s Ad for Christmas Chicken Is Confusing

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Educating, Empowering And Embracing One’s Half-Japanese Heritage

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog