Nikkei recovers pre-pandemic level

The Nikkei stock index ended at the highest level in six and a half months on Thursday, recovering to figures seen before the coronavirus pandemic hit the market, as worries further receded over an end to the current monetary policy after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's resignation.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 218.38 points, or 0.94 percent, from Wednesday at 23,465.53, its highest closing since Feb 21. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 7.84 points, or 0.48 percent, higher at 1,631.24.

Gainers were led by securities house, metal product and chemical issues.

The U.S. dollar was firm in the lower 106 yen range as strong U.S. and Tokyo shares eased risk aversion.

The Nikkei recovered its pre-pandemic level from the opening, tracking overnight Wall Street gains driven by solid economic data for August. But the gains were slightly pared by investors locking in profits.

"A sense of relief prevailed in the market after all the candidates, including Suga, said they will not change the current monetary policy," said Makoto Sengoku, a market analyst at the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced his candidacy on Wednesday for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership race. Suga, who has emerged as the front-runner with the backing of large intraparty factions, has vowed to continue Abe's economic policies.

Adding to the positive mood was the Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe's comment on Wednesday that the central bank also intends to maintain its ultraeasy monetary policy, Sengoku said.

But the market lacked momentum to retake the 24,000 yen line without confirmation of business recoveries in the July-September quarter, said Maki Sawada, vice president of the investment research and investor services department at Nomura Securities Co.

On the First Section, advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1,168 to 898, while 105 ended unchanged.

Chip-related issues gained, tracking the rises in their U.S. peers overnight.

Shin-Etsu Chemical climbed 490 yen, or 3.7 percent, to 13,590 yen, Screen Holdings advanced 250 yen, or 4.6 percent, to 5,630 yen and Advantest rose 70 yen, or 1.4 percent, to 5,190 yen.

Trading volume on the main section rose to 1,021.67 million shares from Wednesday's 976.48 million shares.

© KYODO