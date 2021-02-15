Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nikkei ends at fresh 30-year high as heavyweights gain, yen weakens

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Nikkei index closed sharply higher Tuesday at a fresh 30-year high on gains by some major issues and a weakening yen.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 383.60 points, or 1.28 percent, from Monday at 30,467.75, its highest closing level since Aug. 1, 1990. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 11.14 points, or 0.57 percent, higher at 1,965.08.

Gainers were led by bank, nonferrous metal, and marine transportation issues.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

GaijinPot Travel

Relationships

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog

Toyama

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Advance Your Career with a Business Degree from Doshisha University

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #118: 5 Easy Chocolate Recipes For Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Matsumoto City: Discover The Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog