Nikkei ends at fresh 30-year high as heavyweights gain, yen weakens

The Nikkei index closed sharply higher Tuesday at a fresh 30-year high on gains by some major issues and a weakening yen.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 383.60 points, or 1.28 percent, from Monday at 30,467.75, its highest closing level since Aug. 1, 1990. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 11.14 points, or 0.57 percent, higher at 1,965.08.

Gainers were led by bank, nonferrous metal, and marine transportation issues.

