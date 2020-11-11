Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
business

Nikkei ends at highest level since June 1991 on hopes of economic recovery

TOKYO

Tokyo stocks closed up Wednesday, extending their winning streak to seven days and lifting the benchmark Nikkei to an over 29-year high, on growing expectations of an early global economic recovery following progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 444.01 points, or 1.78 percent, from Tuesday at 25,349.60, its highest close since June 4, 1991. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 28.27 points, or 1.66 percent, higher at 1,729.07.

Gainers were led by real estate, mining and insurance issues.

