Nikkei ends down over 3% on concern over Middle East conflict

The Nikkei stock index ended down over 3 percent on Tuesday, extending its losses in afternoon trading, as investors offloaded stocks on concerns over the conflict in the Middle East and surging oil prices.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average was down 1,778.19 points, or 3.06 percent, from Monday at 56,279.05. The broader Topix index was off 126.25 points, or 3.24 percent, at 3,772.17.

On the top-tier Prime Market, the main decliners were oil and coal product, transportation equipment and nonferrous metal issues.

The U.S. dollar briefly strengthened to the mid-157 yen range in Tokyo in a flight to safety following the weekend launch of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

On the stock market, all sectors dropped on deepening concern about inflation fueled by the weak yen and elevated oil prices. Investor sentiment was dampened by uncertainty over a resolution to the conflict, with the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for oil and gas transportation, effectively shut down, analysts said.

The Nikkei index, which temporarily dropped more than 2 percent the previous day, extended losses from the morning. Heavyweight technology shares also lost ground despite having initially risen on overnight gains in the U.S. Nasdaq.

"A factor that has led to the differing drops yesterday and today is the surge in oil prices following a more than 6 percent rise in the WTI crude oil futures and media reports of attacks on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz," said Maki Sawada, strategist in the Investment Content Department of Nomura Securities Co.

© KYODO