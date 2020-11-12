Nikkei extends winning streak to 8th day

The Nikkei index extended its winning streak to an eighth day Thursday in volatile trading, retaking the 25,500 mark to finish at its highest level since June 1991 on buying of technology shares.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 171.28 points, or 0.68 percent, from Wednesday at 25,520.88, its highest close since June 4, 1991. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 2.84 points, or 0.16 percent, lower at 1,726.23.

Gainers were led by information and technology, and precision instrument issues, while real estate and insurance issues led decliners.

