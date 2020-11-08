Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Nikkei extends rally to new 29-year closing high after Biden win

TOKYO

Tokyo stocks extended their winning streak to a fifth session Monday, with the Nikkei ending at a fresh 29-year high, as investors were relieved that Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the race for the White House removed some U.S. political uncertainty.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 514.61 points, or 2.12 percent, from Friday at 24,839.84, its highest closing since Nov 5, 1991. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 23.41 points, or 1.41 percent, higher at 1,681.90.

Gainers were led by precision instrument, nonferrous metal and marine transportation issues.

