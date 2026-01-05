Nikkei ends up nearly 3% at 2-month high on 1st trading day of 2026

Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the start of trading at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday.

Tokyo stocks surged Monday, the first trading day of 2026, with the key Nikkei index ending up nearly 3 percent at a two-month high, driven by heavyweight technology issues and exporters bolstered by a weaker yen.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average soared 1,493.32 points, or 2.97 percent, from last Tuesday to 51,832.80. The broader Topix index finished 68.55 points, or 2.01 percent, higher at 3,477.52, marking a record high close.

Japanese financial markets were closed from Wednesday of last week for the New Year holidays.

The U.S. military strike on Venezuela and capture of President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday have had a limited impact on the Tokyo market so far, analysts said.

Washington had been putting pressure on the Latin American country's leader over alleged drug trafficking, but Saturday's move "came as a surprise," said Maki Sawada, a strategist in the Investment Content Department of Nomura Securities Co.

"The market may view it as a short-term risk-off factor, but the impact is likely to be limited, given the low likelihood of a further escalation, such as a direct attack on the United States," she added.

Despite holding the world's largest oil reserves, "Venezuela accounts for only a very small share of the global oil supply, leaving little risk of market turmoil triggered by a spike in crude oil prices," Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co.

The U.S. dollar strengthened to the lower 157 yen range in Tokyo after U.S. Treasury yields climbed last week, fueling expectations that the interest rate differential between the United States and Japan will remain wide, dealers said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond hit 2.125 percent at one point, its highest level since February 1999, as the debt was sold following the rise of U.S. Treasury yields.

On the stock market, the benchmark Nikkei briefly topped the 52,000 line, helped by heavyweight chip and artificial intelligence-related issues tracking advances by their U.S. counterparts late last week.

The market was also supported by strong anticipation that growth-oriented investments and capital outlays in fields such as AI and semiconductors will steadily materialize under the expansive fiscal policies of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, analysts said.

The weaker yen helped boost exporters, while some investors bought back shares after the Nikkei dropped over the past two trading days.

Almost all industry sectors advanced on the top-tier Prime Market, with gainers led by nonferrous metal, machinery and electric appliance issues.

