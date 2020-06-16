Nikkei jumps 1,000 points on new U.S. stimulus expectation

Tokyo shares sharply rebounded Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei index surging over 1,000 points and snapping a three-day losing streak, as a report of new U.S. economic measures to cushion the coronavirus pandemic fallout boosted investors' risk appetite.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 1,051.26 points, or 4.88 percent, from Monday at 22,582.21. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 62.67 points, or 4.09 percent, higher at 1,593.45.

All industrial categories gained, led by iron and steel, marine transportation and transportation equipment issues.

