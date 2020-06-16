Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
business

Nikkei jumps 1,000 points on new U.S. stimulus expectation

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo shares sharply rebounded Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei index surging over 1,000 points and snapping a three-day losing streak, as a report of new U.S. economic measures to cushion the coronavirus pandemic fallout boosted investors' risk appetite.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 1,051.26 points, or 4.88 percent, from Monday at 22,582.21. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 62.67 points, or 4.09 percent, higher at 1,593.45.

All industrial categories gained, led by iron and steel, marine transportation and transportation equipment issues.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #85: Racist NHK Video on US BLM Protests Sparks Outrage

GaijinPot Blog

A Day in the Life of a Frustrated Eikaiwa Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 23, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Ginger-Genmai Gin and Tonic

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥40,000 in Osaka—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: The ‘Other’ Checklist

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Foods to Try in Japan (That Aren’t Sushi or Ramen)

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Using An Air Conditioner

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Best Adult Shops in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel