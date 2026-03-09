Nikkei plunges over 2,800 points in 3rd largest drop in history

Tokyo stocks plunged Monday, with the Nikkei index losing over 2,800 points and marking the third-largest point drop in history, as crude oil futures surged amid growing prospects of a prolonged Middle East conflict.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 2,892.12 points, or 5.20 percent, from Friday at 52,728.72. The broader Topix index finished 141.09 points, or 3.80 percent, lower at 3,575.84.

On the top-tier Prime Market, the main decliners were nonferrous metal, glass and ceramics product and machinery issues.

The U.S. dollar rose to the upper 158 yen range in Tokyo amid concerns about the impact of surging crude prices.

Expectations for an early resolution of the conflict receded after reports that President Donald Trump has shown interest in deploying U.S. ground troops inside Iran, dealers said.

The appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's supreme leader, announced Monday following the killing of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, also raised fears that the military conflict and the surge in crude oil prices could be prolonged, they said.

"There is a view that even if the top leader changes, Iran's religious regime is unlikely to change drastically," said Wataru Akiyama, strategist in the Investment Content Department of Nomura Securities Co.

The benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures contract temporarily surpassed $119 per barrel in New York on Sunday, the highest level since June 2022, as the Middle East conflict continues to escalate. It ended below the $100 mark on Friday.

"The market already seems to be factoring in four or five more weeks (of the conflict), or even longer, as President Trump has said," according to Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co.

The Nikkei stock index briefly fell by more than 4,200 points, with all sectors facing selling pressure. The decline in heavyweight technology shares, which were surging until February, also weighed on the market.

